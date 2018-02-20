Trash incinerator proposal causes concern

ROMULUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local residents, wineries and town officials are calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to reject a trash incinerator proposal that would be located in the Finger Lakes.

“We do not want to be the garbage capital of the United States,” Nancy Irelan, Owner of Red Tail Ridge Winery, said.

Irelan is the owner of a Winery located near this proposed trash incinerator site in the town of Romulus. She and other residents in the area are calling on the governor to come out against this project that would truck in thousands of tons of trash to be burnt at this facility.

“It is not compatible with our delicate environment, sustainable agriculture and tourism. It is not compatible with the health and well being of every Finger Lakes resident.”

Residents say this incinerator poses too great a risk to the businesses and schools next to the facility and that it is already driving people away.

“A buyer walked away from a purchase one week before the closing because the buyer learned of the prospect of a trash incinerator,” Sue Ellen Balluff, resident of Romulus and Realtor, said.

Circular EnerG’s lawyer says instead of letting the garbage rot and cause odor in a landfill, this incinerator would convert the trash into energy. He assured that only carbon dioxide and steam would be emitted from the incinerator and neighbors would not even smell the garbage burning. But not everyone is convinced.

“We will not give up our fight to protect what we have spent generations building. Garbage incineration has no place in the heart of the Finger Lakes,” Yvonne Taylor, VP of Gas Free Seneca and Seneca Lake Guardian, said.

The company has now decided to go through the Public Service Commission to get its plans approved.