Tracking the ice jam along the Mohawk River

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the warm-up continues in the Capital Region, concerns are building over ice jams that could melt and cause flooding.

Mapping out the 17-miles of the Mohawk River ice jam, NEWS10 ABC found the best spots to check in on how far the ice has flowed.

First stop was the Waterford Boat Launch where the Mohawk meets the Hudson.

Several people and animals enjoying the nice weather but no ice or flooding issues here

“Not so much right here. Sometimes in the spring, it comes over the wall but it looks like it’s got a little way to go yet,” Dawn Roy, of Waterford, said.



Drone video from last week shows the jams blocking up much of the river.



The flow of the river is breaking up much of the ice in Niskayuna but if you’re looking at more of the shallow waters it’s still largely frozen over.

At the Rexford Bridge, is where things start to get dicey.

Larry Kool remembers a few years back when he ended up in a different type of traffic jam.

“It took me maybe two hours to get home in Clifton Park,” Kool said. “I had to go down the river and come back because of the ice jams.”

He’s monitoring the situation for himself now.

“I’m going to have to check back later and see if it rises. It’s hard to tell.”

Further upriver, the bigger the ice jams became and the further inland we found them.

At Jumpin’ Jacks, some people couldn’t believe the size of the ice blocks.

“I think I’m in Antarctica. That’s what goes through my mind,” Michelle, who lives along the Hudson River, said.



Saying businesses here are lucky they’re not close to the river.

“The ice is strong. It could push right through the building knock the boxing probably completely down if it came up far enough.”

Finally, at Lock 9 in Rotterdam Junction is where the ice begins, slowly melting and floating downriver.