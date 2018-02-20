Residents starting to deal with flooding

ALPLAUS, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – As warmer weather rolls into the region, ice jams and snow melt are beginning to cause serious problems for some Schenectady county residents.

In Alplaus, they’re beginning to see significant flooding.

The Alplaus Fire Chief, Andrew Coppola says the water level is “rising at a steady pace.” When NEWS10 ABC spoke to him around 6 p.m., he said the water was rising about one foot per hour. That’s why Chief Coppola was out checking on residents in low lying neighborhoods Tuesday night.

“We’re in constant conversation to see what’s going on down here,” he says. “There are 10 to 15 properties we see down here in Alpaus with this kind of flooding.”

One of those properties belongs to Larry Andrews, and after 20 years of living in his home on the Mohawk, he says he saw some serious ice jam flooding.

“It was probably up to here last month. It was right up to my waist,” Larry told News10.

And now, as the water quickly encroaches on his home, mother nature might be getting too close for comfort.

“Here’s the ice jams I have right here in my driveway,” he says, gesturing to giant chunks of ice. “I couldn’t even move them.”

And Larry says he’s starting to feel an all too familiar ominous feeling.

“It concerns me tonight about this flood. Because there’s a lot of ice coming down. it’s coming high quick. It’s coming fast.”

During the course of a short 10-minute interview at Larry’s home, the Chief comes back, telling our crews that the water levels are rising so rapidly he needs to escort crews off the property.

“Since you guys walked in, it’s crept up about six to eight inches,“ Chief Coppola says.

And as for Larry, he says he’ll be waiting in his house overnight listening for a sound he knows all too well – the sound of ice jam flooding.

“You’ll know when it’s coming. You’ll hear it. I might not get out tomorrow morning. It could be up to my waders, it could be up to my neck tomorrow.”

If you live in a low-lying neighborhood like some in Schenectady County, there is an alert system you can sign up for to receive texts or calls in the event of emergency flooding.

You can sign up at schenectadycounty.com to get the alerts.