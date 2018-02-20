Potholes hitting the wallet hard for many

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Potholes can do serious damage to your car.

“The worst I’ve ever seen,” one driver tells NEWS10 ABC.

“I fear damage in my car,” says another.

“Car parts are flying off people’s cars like crazy going up and down the streets here.”

So what can be done?

We stopped at Warren Tire in Schenectady to find out more.

Michael Litvack is the store manager there. He has worked with cars for over 30 years.

He says people come in every day with damage from potholes.

Litvack says you should try your best to avoid them, but also prepare for the possibility that your tire will hit one.

That’s what Bill Springle does. He’s the owner of Collar City Medical Transport. Having working vehicles isn’t just a part of the job, it’s the entire job. He prepares specifically for pothole damage.

“They get fixed every year and then they get ruined every winter. It’s just how it is,” Springle says.

According to the American Automobile Association, every year $3 billion dollars are spent on repairing car damage caused by potholes.