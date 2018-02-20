DA: Man arrested in the hit-and-run death of elderly woman in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman found in the middle of the road in Adams.

Theresa Marby was 85 and very active in her community. She had a job and was involved in a veterans group until she was found in the middle of the road.

A proudly patriotic woman often dressed in VFW auxiliary blue, her mission was simple.

“To make a difference,” Lorin Zepka, President of Burnette-Bednarz Post 1995 VFW Auxiliary, said. “To make different particularly in the lives of veterans as well as her community.”

Zepka is the current president of the auxiliary, a position Marby held for 20 years and remained active in until her death.

Police say they responded to a 911 call of a woman lying in the road on Dean Street Friday morning. Marby was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary autopsy found that Marby died from blunt force trauma.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged David Sookey Jr., 61, of Adams, with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and one count of misleading, impeding, and obstructing a police investigation.

He was released and is due in court on Wednesday.

Zepka believes she was walking home from her job at McDonald’s.

“She did as much chatting as she did work,” Ted Kolis, General Manager at the Adams McDonalds, said.

Kolis says it was as much a job as it was a social outlet for the 85-year-old.

“She always enjoyed working especially at nights she’d meet all her senior citizen friends. It’s certainly a loss a loss for the people that knew her the people that worked with her and for myself.”

It’s a loss for all those veterans she devoted her life to, including her late husband, fundraising, and gathering supplies for troops.

Zepka wishes she could have told Marby how much her work meant to the community.

“Thank you for your dedication, thank you for your family, thank her family for sharing her with us.”

NEWS10 ABC checked with a nearby liquor store but they didn’t have any surveillance footage of what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.