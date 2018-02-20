NY lawmaker wants money for school resource officers in state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York lawmaker wants the state to set aside money to pay to put school resource officers (SROs) in all New York schools.

Sen. Patrick Gallivan wants funding to be included for SROs in the 2018-19 state budget.

These trained officers help to deter school violence. The program is currently only in place in some school districts.

Gallivan says in the past, the Senate has secured funding for the SRO program to allow schools to have part-time or full-time officers.

He says the officers have the opportunity to resolve conflicts before they become more serious.