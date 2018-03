COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Colonie man was arrested after police say they found drugs and a gun inside his car.

Police say after they pulled over Donald Geddes, they began to search his car and found a bag containing 22 grams of heroin.

Geddes is also accused of having packaging material, a scale, syringes and a loaded handgun.

Police say the origins of the handgun are still being investigated.