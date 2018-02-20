Free Narcan training offered in Greene County

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free Narcan training is happening in Greene County on Wednesday.

The drug is used to reverse the effects of an overdose and it has saved many lives. The training takes place at 6 p.m. at the Mountain Top Library in Tannersville.

New Yorkers are encouraged to carry Narcan and know how to use it. It’s available at low or no cost through state programs.

The training is open to the public but you are encouraged to call ahead and reserve your place.

Contact Maureen Garcia at (518) 589-5707 to register. Participants must be at least 16 years of age.