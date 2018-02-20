Drinking soda daily may affect your chances of getting pregnant

BOSTON (FOX NEWS) – If you’re trying to get pregnant, you may want to cut back on soda.

Boston University researchers surveyed nearly 4,000 women and more than 1,000 of their male partners looking at everyone’s medical history, lifestyle factors and diet.

The data revealing that drinking soda was linked to a 20 percent reduction in the average monthly probability of conception for both men and women.

Drinking energy drinks was tied to even greater reductions.

Study authors say that result needs further investigation as only a small number of participants were drinking them.

Researchers did not find a strong association between infertility and drinking fruit juices or diet sodas.

The authors suggest if a couple is trying to get pregnant, they may want to try cutting back on soda until further research can determine why this link exists.