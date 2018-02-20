Drinking soda daily may affect your chances of getting pregnant

By Published:

BOSTON (FOX NEWS) – If you’re trying to get pregnant, you may want to cut back on soda.

Boston University researchers surveyed nearly 4,000 women and more than 1,000 of their male partners looking at everyone’s medical history, lifestyle factors and diet.

The data revealing that drinking soda was linked to a 20 percent reduction in the average monthly probability of conception for both men and women.

Drinking energy drinks was tied to even greater reductions.

Study authors say that result needs further investigation as only a small number of participants were drinking them.

Researchers did not find a strong association between infertility and drinking fruit juices or diet sodas.

The authors suggest if a couple is trying to get pregnant, they may want to try cutting back on soda until further research can determine why this link exists.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s