911 Dispatcher killed by suspected drunk driver, husband hears emergency dispatch

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher was killed while driving to work when she was hit by a drunken driver near Minneapolis — and her husband heard the call while monitoring emergency dispatch audio at home.

The State Patrol says 30-year-old Jenna Bixby died Saturday night in the head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Highway 252. The Star Tribune says her husband, Daniel Bixby, heard the emergency call at home and later learned his wife was the victim of the crash when troopers came to his door to deliver the news.

Minneapolis 911 Director Heather Hunt issued a statement Sunday:

Our staff at Minneapolis Emergency Communications is shocked and saddened to lose our teammate Jenna Bixby. She was dedicated to helping others and was taken from us on her way to do just that. Jenna worked at 911 for the past three years as a dispatcher, a communications training officer who coached and developed new employees, and a member of our Community Outreach and Education Team, volunteering at community events including fundraisers for Special Olympics. Jenna embodies the caring, dedication and compassion that are the hallmarks of exceptional public service. She will be greatly missed.

The patrol says the wrong-way driver, a retired minister, was in critical condition Sunday at North Memorial Medical Center.