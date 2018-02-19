Siena College Research Institute launches sixth study of US presidents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today is President’s Day where schools, banks, and many businesses have closed shop to honor our nation’s leaders both past and present.

On Monday, Siena College launched its sixth study of U.S. Presidents. It is a survey given to historians, political scientists, and presidential scholars to rate the presidents in 20 areas like background, imagination, and integrity.

This year, the study comes with a new webpage where you can view the results once they are ready. You can even test your knowledge by taking a quiz.

