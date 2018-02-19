Sheriff’s Department offering free concealed carry classes for teachers

Credit: Pixabay

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (NEWS10) – A Sheriff’s Department in Ohio is offering free concealed and carry classes for teachers in the county.

The class is limited to 50 candidates and the department says within 20 minutes they had more than 50 emails.

Sheriff Jones says there are thousands of unemployed soldiers who deserve our appreciation by allowing them to work upon active duty.

“Action needs to be taken now, not assigned to committees and studied until time fades the memory of the tragedies,” Sheriff Jones said. “Prevent the crimes. Our youth are depending on us. Their families are depending on us.”

During the training, the department will also offer training on school shootings.

