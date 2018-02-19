Senator Schumer evaluates gun control debate

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before the Florida school shooting took place, President Donald Trump had a budget proposal that would cut funding for background checks for those looking to buy guns.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stopped by SUNY Adirondack today to talk mostly about cyber security but he also had a few moments to speak about gun laws and what more can be done to protect our schools.

“I believe there is the right to bear arms for every law abiding citizen but we’ve made certain exceptions for people who have committed crimes and there is a database that the FBI keeps,” Schumer said.

This database requires state input and maintains records on those ineligible to purchase firearms. President Trump in his budget proposal however, suggests cutting $12 million in funding to state and local governments that use this money to maintain these records.

“It makes no sense so I’m going to fight to get that money restored and I think I’ll have broad support from both parties,” Schumer said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also spoke out against the proposal this weekend saying cutting this funding is reckless and would do little to protect America.

In wake of the most recent school shooting in Florida, a few states have also passed “red flag laws” that would temporarily take guns away from people a judge deems to be a threat. The five states that have passed this law are California, Washington, Connecticut, Oregon and Indiana.

Senator Schumer commented on if he thought a similar law could be passed here in New York.

“You would have to ask our state people. In the old days you probably didn’t need it but in our modern society I think you do,” Schumer said.

President Trump did come out today to say he does support improving the federal background check system when it comes to purchasing guns.