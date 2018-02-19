Rutland’s Winter Festival continues

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Winter Festival is in full swing and one of the most popular events of the season is being held on Tuesday.

Activities kicked off on Friday and over the weekend with snow sculpture contests, kid activities, and a chili cook-off.

The biggest events is sledding down Center Street where we do the tubing right down the middle of downtown.

Last year, there were 700 to 800 people sledding down the hill.

Sledding starts at 7 p.m. and the festival continues through Saturday, February 24.