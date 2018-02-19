NY State Fair offers special ticket packages for one-day sale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – The New York State Fair is running a one-day sale on packages of fair admission, rides, food and games.

The “Midway Madness” sale will be offered online Thursday beginning at 6 a.m. via the fair’s official online seller, Etix.com .

The sale date is exactly six months from the opening of the 2018 Fair on Wednesday, August 22.

The Fair and Wade Shows will offer two packages. For $25 , you can get one weekday ride-all-day wristband, $15 in Midway Bucks and two admissions to the fair. For $45 , you can get two ride-all-day wristbands, $20 in Midway Bucks and four admissions to the fair.

Only 2,500 of each package will be available with buyers limited to four packages per purchase.