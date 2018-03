(NEWS10) – Scott Pappalardo of Scotchtown, N.Y. owned an AR-15 rifle for over 30 years. In the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting he posted this video over the weekend. He destroyed his gun, cutting it into three pieces, with the post “a drop in a very large bucket #oneless.”

