ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is bringing together ecologists, biologists, and local and state officials to fight the growing problem of algae blooms in upstate ponds and lakes.

The blooms can affect water quality and are seen as a threat to recreational opportunities and tourism.

Four regional summits have been scheduled over the next six weeks. Each will focus on the blooms and efforts to prevent new ones.

A $65 million initiative has been proposed in order to combat algae blooms.