Crews responding to structure fire on Arcadia Court in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple crews worked Monday morning to get a fully involved structure fire under control at a home in Colonie.

When crews responded to the call on Arcadia Court, they say the narrow lanes out front made it so difficult to gain access to the home that they had to break through this fence behind the house. What they found in the sheds back here was even more concerning.

“When we got here we were advised that there were some propane tanks back there. We did have some explosions,” Fuller Road fire Chief Chris Ruff said. “We were also advised there was some ammunition possibly in one of the residences – the smaller residence – that was on fire. So that added more hazards to us.”

Officials believe the fire began near a shed at #64 and quickly spread to the neighboring #66 creating a blaze that woke the entire neighborhood.

“About 4 o’clock this morning I heard a lot of commotion going on,” Dan Crowley said. “I turned around and looked and I saw a lot of white smoke coming from down the road there just a lot of smoke. A lot of pure white smoke.”

That smoke was extinguished with the blaze in just hours and the ammunition did not cause crews any problems. Officials say it was important to proceed with caution.

“The street is very narrow. The hydrant is behind us- once the supply line got laid it kinda blocked out the rest of the fire apparatus,” Colonie Deputy Fire Coordinator Michael Romano said. “Between the homeowners parking, first responders parking, and that apparatus, it’s very tight. It makes a bit of a challenge.”

Investigators are now taking a look behind the residences and trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No official cause has been reported at time.