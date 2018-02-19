Canada’s Sharpe win freestyle halfpipe gold

By Published:
Switzerland's Lara Gut finishes women's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Canada’s Cassie Sharpe has given her country its first medal in Olympic freestyle halfpipe skiing.

Sharpe posted the top two scores in the women’s final at Phoenix Snow Park, with the 95.80 she put up during her second run the best of the finals.

France’s Marie Martinod added a second silver to go with the one she captured in Sochi four years ago when the sport made its Olympic debut. Martinod scored 92.60 on her second run but fell during her third to assure Sharpe of the gold.

American Brita Sigourney edged teammate Annalisa Drew for bronze. Drew scored 90.80 on her final run to slip past Sigourney only to have Sigourney, the next skier down, put up a 91.80.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 20: Bronze medalist, Brita Sigourney of the United States. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

 

Defending Olympic champion Maddie Bowman of the United States fell on the final hit during each of her three runs in the finals.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 20: Maddie Bowman of the United States crashes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies’ Ski Halfpipe Final. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s