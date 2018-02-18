Woman arrested for leaving children alone in burning Troy home

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police have arrested a mom after a fire broke out at the home where she left her children all alone.

Neighbors tell NEWS10 ABC the children are three young girls and they learned about the fire when one of them pounded on their door wearing nothing but a t-shirt.

Troy Police say the fire started just after 10:00 a.m. on 4th Avenue. Upon arrival fire crews saw heavy flames in the building.

They found three girls, ages 3, 8 and 9, were left alone overnight in the 1st floor apartment.

None of them were injured but this led to the arrest of their mother, 27-year-old Charlyce Cherry, who police charged with 3 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

“You stand there, you feel helpless,” said neighbor. Wayne Brant.

Wayne Brant wished he could have done something, watching the home across the street on fire, after a little came pounding on his door to warn them.

“I came out. She was running down the street in just a t-shirt screaming that her house was on fire and that her sisters were inside,” Brant said. “The black smoke just started pouring out and then glass started breaking all over the place.”

It was a scene Brant never could have imagined.

With the use of multiple hoses, fire crews got the flames and smoke under control. But, they found it broke out while three young girls were home alone.

Neighbors said they’re in shock but hope this teaches Cherry and other parents a lesson.

“The kids need their mother, you know I just hope she learns from this you know because kids are important,” said neighbor, Ray Skaarup. “They needed somebody there to help.”

Skaarup is surprised, having talked with Cherry and the girls every now and then.

“They’re very well-mannered, very nice kids you know. The woman she was very nice,” Skaarup said.

But, that wasn’t the case for Destiny Collins who used to live above the family.

“The mom, she was just never really there and the kids would be like running in and out the window like not using the front door and running around with nothing on their feet,” Collins said.

Whatever the family’s situation was, Brant hopes this sends an important message to parents.

“I would hope that other people seeing this story realize it before they walk out that front door of their home with their kids still inside because you never know what could happen,” Brant said.

The fire chief says the home is damaged up to the attic and a cause is under investigation.

Child protective services is also involved in the case.