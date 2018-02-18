Schumer: Trump budget cuts funds for gun background checks

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump’s budget proposal cuts millions of dollars from existing background check systems and would make it harder to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

The New York Democrat said Sunday that after Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, it would be dangerous to undermine gun background checks.

Trump’s budget for fiscal year 2019 was released Monday, before the shooting that killed 17.

Schumer says the proposed budget cuts $12 million from federal programs that help states and localities maintain records on who is ineligible to purchase firearms.

Schumer says the proposal would hurt “one of the only firewalls” now in place to stop dangerous people from buying guns.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.