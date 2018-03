SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local animal shelter trying to get a rogue rooster back to his rightful home.

The Saratoga County Animal Shelter posted on Facebook: “this is not a joke.”

They took in the lost rooster Saturday on Bullard Lane in the town of Wilton.

They want to get him back home, if anyone knows who he belongs to please contact the animal shelter.