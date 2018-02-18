Greenwich man killed in snowmobile crash Sunday morning

Web Staff Published: Updated:

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenwich man died after his snowmobile struck a tree early Sunday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 1:33 a.m. Sunday to a report of a snowmobile accident on private property on Lowber Road in the Town of Greenwich.

Deputies found a snowmobile crashed into a tree and one victim who had been ejected from the crash. Officials say the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials have identified the victim as 30-year old Brandon Brown of Greenwich.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials say Brown was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and excessive speed appears to be a preliminary factor.

 

