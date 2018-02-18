Canada advances to quarterfinals with 4-0 win vs S Korea

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) Christian Thomas scored an early first period goal and Kevin Poulin made it stand up, stopping 19 shots in Canada’s 4-0 victory over South Korea on Sunday night that wrapped up a trip to the quarterfinals at the Olympics.

The Canadians peppered goaltender Matt Dalton with 49 shots and Eric O’Dell, Maxim Lapierre and Gilbert Brule also scored. The two-time defending Olympic champion Canadians advanced directly to Wednesday’s quarterfinals and will play the winner of a qualifying game between Finland and South Korea.

South Korea fell to 0-3, outscored 14-1 in coach Jim Paek’s debut.

Still, Canada at times looked ordinary against the Koreans, who stayed close until third-period goals from Lapierre and Brule. Canada has 20 Olympic men’s hockey medals (13 gold, five silver and two bronze). Korea, bolstered by seven North American imports, was playing its third-ever Olympic game.

