CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man has been arrested after police say he intentionally drove his car into a home and damaged a police car.

Police say Nicholas Carleton intentionally drove his home into an occupied home several times.

Officers say he was driving drunk.

Carleton is also accused of resisting arrest while being taken into custody. Police say he was punching himself in the face and even bashed his head off a patrol car, damaging the vehicle.