Missing Whiteface skier found alive in California

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A missing Whiteface skier was found alive in California.

New York State Police says after a 5.5-day search for Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis, of Toronto, he was reported in good health in Sacramento, California.

He made contact with local authorities, who have ended a multi-agency search.

The circumstances regarding this case are under investigation.

The New York State Police, Department of Environmental Conservation, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Olympic Regional Development Authority extend a thank you to all of the volunteers who assisted with this search.