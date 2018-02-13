Mero sentenced to 50 years for double murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ted Mero sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the double murder of Shelby Countermine and Megan Cunningham.

A jury found Mero guilty back in December for the killings.

Megan’s body was found in the charred remains of an apartment they shared in January 2013.

Shelby’s beaten body was found in May 2015 by a jogger along an access pathway owned by the Albany City Water Department where Mero had been working before Shelby’s disappearance.

During his sentencing hearing, Mero addressed the court.

“I would like to apologize to the families that lost their daughters, I didn’t do it though.”

