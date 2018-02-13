Local couple makes big donation to Albany Med Pediatric Emergency Department

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local couple is making a big donation to the Massry Family Children’s Emergency Center.

Construction on the new Pediatric Emergency Department is on track to be completed this summer. Meanwhile, some local grandparents are making it their mission to help as many sick kids as possible.

From the playful groundbreaking ceremony to an expansive structure bustling with activity, the first-of-its-kind facility in the region is well on its way to completion.

“Hopefully it will alleviate some of the worry that people have when their kids are sick,” Dr. Christopher King, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Albany Med, said.

Dr. King says the four-story 70,000 square foot building will give the 17,000 young people who visit Albany Med’s emergency every year, a place of their own.

“The theme of the place is going to be sort of pastoral, like meadows, and grassy fields, and clouds and that kind of thing so that it’s sort of a relaxing place.”

It all comes at a price. Construction is expected to cost $50 million, Albany Med putting up $30 million of it, and fundraising to cover the rest, with the help of grandparents Janice and Angelo Pastizzo.

“How could you not donate to kids?” Janice said.

Janice started her career as a nurse at Albany Med, Angelo’s connection is as a patient.

“I had open heart surgery here in 2007 and still sitting here today to talk about it all, very thankful for that,” Angelo said.

The pair has pledged to match donations up to $200,000, a generous gift they’re giving in honor of their grandkids, and generations to come.

“It’s just a scary experience, you’re scared before you get there so hopefully this will be calming for the parents for the parents the grandparents for everyone involved,” Janice said.

Albany Med is about three-quarters of the way to their goal, one the Pastizzos are confident Capital Region will achieve.

“Excitement that we as a community could do this. How could you not? How could anyone not want to give to children?”

If you’d like to donate, you’ll be matched dollar for dollar as long as you do so before April 30th.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

For assistance, please call (518)-262-3322 and an Albany Medical Center Foundation representative will assist you.