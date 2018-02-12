Special UV light safely kills airborne flu virus

By Published:

NEW YORK (FOX NEWS) – Researchers at Columbia University think light could be the key to staying healthy this flu season.

A new study says far ultraviolet-C light can kill the flu virus without harming humans like regular UV rays.

The findings were published in Scientific Report and found that the light eliminated airborne strains of the flu in an environment that simulated a public space.

Lead author David Brenner believes it will work on all known and future types of the virus.

In the past, this light was also tested on the MRSA superbug. Scientists say it killed the bacteria without harming human skin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s