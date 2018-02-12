Special UV light safely kills airborne flu virus

NEW YORK (FOX NEWS) – Researchers at Columbia University think light could be the key to staying healthy this flu season.

A new study says far ultraviolet-C light can kill the flu virus without harming humans like regular UV rays.

The findings were published in Scientific Report and found that the light eliminated airborne strains of the flu in an environment that simulated a public space.

Lead author David Brenner believes it will work on all known and future types of the virus.

In the past, this light was also tested on the MRSA superbug. Scientists say it killed the bacteria without harming human skin.