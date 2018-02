ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Siena poll released Monday isn’t great news for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This month, Gov. Cuomo’s favorability rating is 53 to 40 percent. That’s down from 62 to 30 percent last month.

His job performance rating is 45 percent to 43 percent. That is down from 50 to 48 percent.