Proposal would keep certain sex offenders away from schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a proposal that would keep certain sex offenders away from schools.

The proposal would restrict sex offenders whose victims are under the age of 13 from traveling or living near schools where young children go to learn. It would also ban offenders from living in temporary or emergency housing or shelters where families also reside.

The governor’s action to advance this amendment will close a loophole in state law that currently allows sex offenders to live near kindergarten and pre-K schools:

Prohibit level two and level three sex offenders, whose victims were under the age of 13, from being within 1,000 feet of a kindergarten or p re-K school;

Ban certain sex offenders from living in temporary emergency housing or shelters that house families; and

Require the Commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to obtain a list of schools from the State Department of Education, and distribute that list to probation and p arole departments to ensure sex offenders stay away from those locations.