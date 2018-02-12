Police: Man stole purse from elderly woman, threatened her with rock

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested a man they say was involved in a robbery that happened last month on Grand Street.

Police say James Broaster, of Troy, approached an elderly woman and demanded she give him her purse.

It’s alleged that he was holding a large rock in his hand and threatened to harm the woman with it.

Eventually, the woman was forced to the ground, causing her to suffer a few cuts and bruises.

Police say Broaster made off with the purse and stole all of the cash out of it.