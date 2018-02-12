PHOTOS: Sunday women’s freestyle skiing dazzles

Getty Images Published: Updated:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Justine Dufour-lapointe of Canada wins the silver medal during the Freestyle Skiing Women's Moguls Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Female skiers competed Sunday during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies’ Moguls on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park.

France’s Perinne Laffont snagged the gold, Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the silver and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva claimed the bronze. Laffont scored 78.56, edging out Sochi 2014 gold medalist Dufour-Lapointe by just 0.09 points.

PHOTOS: Sunday Women’s Freestyle Skiing Dazzles

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s