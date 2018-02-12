Photographer/News Editor

WTEN/WXXA-TV in Albany, NY is looking for a full-time news Multi-Media Photographer and Show Editor. Photography duties include but are not limited to shoot, write, track and edit their own packages. Editing duties include but are not limited to editing full hour shows of news content on deadline for all times slots. Candidate must be able to operate a micro-wave live truck and portable live gear. Candidate must also be able to work as a part of a team shooting, editing and doing live shots with multiple deadlines. Candidate must be able to perform with minimum supervision and work well under pressure. Must be able to work over night and day shifts. A clean driving record is preferred. Experienced only need apply.

How to Apply : All internal & external applicants must apply online at www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.