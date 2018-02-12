Guilderland fire department holds Valentine’s Day rose fundraiser

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, a local fire department provided a way to buy a valentine gift for that special someone.

The Guilderland Fire Department is holding their 11th annual rose sale fundraiser. The department is offering two dozen pastel roses; red roses by the dozen and bud vases. They’re also partnering with “Candy Kraft Candies” to offer locally hand crafted candies.

If you can’t make it to the fire department on Monday, don’t worry the sale goes through Valentine’s Day. You can shop at the fire station on Western Avenue.