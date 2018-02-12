Budget amendment would allow early voting in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a 30-day budget amendment to fund early voting across the state.

The amendment will allow every county in the state to offer early voting in the 12 days leading up to Election Day. Voters will have at least eight hours on weekdays and five hours on weekends to cast early ballots.

The governor’s office says counties must have one early voting site for every 50,000 residents. The bipartisan County Boards of Elections will determine specific location of early voting polling places.

Under current law, New York is one of 13 states where early voting is not available.