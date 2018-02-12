Budget amendment would allow early voting in NY

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a 30-day budget amendment to fund early voting across the state.

The amendment will allow every county in the state to offer early voting in the 12 days leading up to Election Day. Voters will have at least eight hours on weekdays and five hours on weekends to cast early ballots.

The governor’s office says counties must have one early voting site for every 50,000 residents. The bipartisan County Boards of Elections will determine specific location of early voting polling places.

Under current law, New York is one of 13 states where early voting is not available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s