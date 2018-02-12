African American women celebrated for military service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County is recognizing the contributions black women have made in military service.

Monday, a panel of women veterans held a frank discussion on race in the military.

Three women spoke about their service and the discrimination they’ve faced as women and as African Americans in the military.

“If you speak up for yourself and you see something that’s wrong and you say something about it chances are they won’t really pick on you they may dislike you, they may give you the crappiest job to do but always do it to the best of your ability,” said Command Sergeant Major, Phyonne Reynolds-Folkes of the New York National Guard.

Right now, women make up about a third of active duty military personnel.