Watervliet woman turns 107

Web Staff Published:

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) -This weekend, the oldest woman in Watervliet celebrated another year.

Rose Madlin turned 107 years old on Friday and celebrated with friends and family this morning at the Italian Community Center in Albany.

Madlin has lived through 18 different u-s presidents with the first one being William Howard Taft.

After more than a century of life experience, Madlin shares what has helped her persevere.

“They need strength hope, faith and hope to keep you going,” Madlin said.

Madlin says a lot has changed since she was younger, including the invention of fire trucks.

