Union College hosts fundraiser for student who died from epilepsy complications

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is coming together to show their support for a college student who died this past fall of epilepsy.

Sunday, more than 150 people came to skate here at the Union College hockey rink for Alex Askenazy, a sophomore who died last October of complications from epilepsy.

Askenazy was a goalkeeper for the Union College club hockey team and came to Union because he wanted to play hockey.

So his friends and brothers of Alpha Phi Omega wanted to put on a fundraiser they know Alex would have loved.

All afternoon members of the Union and Schenectady communities enjoyed an afternoon of skating in his honor, with all the proceeds benefiting Citizens United for research in epilepsy, a non-profit that supports epilepsy research.

Committee chair Arielle Singer told NEWS10 ABC that Alex was studying bio-chemistry and hoped that later on in life he could find a cure for epilepsy.

“As someone who knew him, it really means a lot that so many other people want to keep that memory going and keep that dream alive for him to you know really try and help fight epilepsy and due much more that we can,” Singer said.

Between Sunday and fundraising from the past month, they’ve raised more than $6700 for epilepsy research.

They’ll be accepting donations through February 16th. For more donation information visit the CURE CREW website.