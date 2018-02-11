Russia: Regional plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian passenger plane believed to be carrying 71 people has crashed near Moscow, shortly after takeoff from one of the city’s airports. No survivors have been reported.

The An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar screens Sunday afternoon a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to the city of Orsk, some 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow. The plane reportedly belonged to Saratov Airlines, a Russian commercial carrier.

Plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the airport. Footage on Russian state television showed them strewn across a snowy field with no buildings nearby.