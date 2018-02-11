Police: KKK flyers found on cars in Saratoga Springs

Web Staff Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Someone left flyers advertising a white supremacist group on cars in Saratoga Springs overnight Sunday, the Saratoga Springs Police Department says.

A caller contacted the police department Sunday morning around 8:00 to report that overnight someone had left a flyer on their car parked in front their home on Woodlawn Ave.

Officers responding found the flier contained information about the Local White Knights of the KKK. Police found the flyer had also been left on a number of other vehicles in the area.

Police say the flyers are similar to ones posted in the city several years ago. White supremacist flyers were also found on car windshields in Saratoga in May of 2017. At the time, police said placing unauthorized flyers on the windshield of vehicles is a violation of vehicle and traffic law.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.

