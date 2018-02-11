NYS mayors will meet in Albany to discuss funding

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, mayors from all across New York will join forces to call for fair and adequate funding for their cities in the state budget.

The winter legislative meeting highlights challenges that municipal leaders face and local officials will explain why they should be included in conversations at the state capitol.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is one of the key speakers, along with Senate majority leader John Flanagan, State Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli, and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

