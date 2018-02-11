Mobile home lost in fire in Coeymans

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire broke out in a mobile home in Coeymans Sunday afternoon, causing extensive damage to the home.

The fire took place at Fleming Mobile Home Park and Coeymans fire and police, in addition to Ravena fire were all on the scene.

Police say one person was home at the time but was not injured.

No other injuries were reported and no other additional homes were affected by the fire.

Officials from the Albany County Fire Investigation union are still investigating the cause.

