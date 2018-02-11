Love is in the air when decorating cookies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Love was in the air at a Valentine ’s Day cookie decorating class over at Bountiful Bread Sunday morning.

Stats show that over 50 percent of Americans will be celebrating this Valentine ’s Day, but it can be a daunting task picking out a gift for a loved one.

So what should you get? NEWS10 ABC attended a cookie decorating class and letting the experts weigh in.

Many say chocolate.

The jury is still out, but according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) the chocolate lovers prevail! Over 94 percent of us want to receive chocolate this Valentine ’s Day and Americans are expected to spend big. The NRF predicts a whopping $19.6 billion will be dropped on February 14th making it one of the largest consumer holidays of the year. So what’s so special about Valentine ’s Day anyway?

Most say it’s day where you get to show love.

Americans will be giving. The NRF says average date night tallies up at about $145, but at today’s cookie decorating class, NEWS10 ABC got some more affordable inspiration.

But no matter what the Valentine’s Day gift, we can all agree the important thing is the person you spend it with.