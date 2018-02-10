Vigil held for Andrew Kearse in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Nine months after a man died in police custody, his family and the community is still looking for answers.

It was last may (2017), when a Schenectady Police officer was trying to pull over Andrew Kearse for a traffic violation and Kearse led police on a short foot chase.

They caught him and on the drive to the station they say Kearse complained he felt dizzy and was having trouble breathing.

Upon arrival, he was found unresponsive before being pronounced dead at the hospital.

His wife, Angelique Negroni-Kearse tells NEWS10 ABC she just saw the dash-cam video from that day last month.

She said it shows her husband pleading for help and not getting any. Additionally, she says in it you can also see that it took several minutes for paramedics to arrive.

Now she and the Schenectady community are still seeking answers as NYS Police and the Attorney General’s office handle the investigation.

Schenectady Police Chief, Eric Clifford released a statement saying he supports the right to peacefully protest.

Also the Attorney General’s office tells me the investigation is ongoing, but they wouldn’t say how much longer it will take.