Multiple crews responding to large fire at old leather building in Gloversville

Web Staff Published:

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews are responding to a large fire on West 11th Avenue at Foster Street in the City of Gloversville.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says the first call for the fire came in around 7:27 a.m. Saturday.

Gloversville Mayor Dayton King said in a Facebook live video from the scene that police are blocking the streets surrounding the fire and advised residents to avoid the area. Mayor King said the building involved in the fire is an old leather building.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest information.

 

