Man arrested for impersonating an officer in Delmar

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at 6:41 a.m., the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a crash at Delaware Avenue and Cherry Avenue, in Delmar. Police found a 2012 black Buick, owned by Jason Nurmi, 33, of North Greenbush.

Nurma displayed a badge to Bethlehem Police Officers and informed them that he was an investigator with the state task force.

Further, the investigation showed that Nurmi was in possession of a loaded firearm and his car was equipped with flashing red and blue lights. He was determined to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

The investigation determined that Nurmi, had a valid concealed carry pistol permit in five states, including New York. It was also discovered that Nurmi is not associated with any government agency or police force that would authorize him to carry a badge or display red and blue flashing lights on his vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal impersonation of an officer and vehicle and traffic violations for following too closely and operating a vehicle with unauthorized colored lights.

Nurmi was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and released on his own to reappear in Bethlehem Court on March 6th at 4PM.

The person in the second vehicle in the crash, a 36 year-old man from Wilton, was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have had contact with Nurmi, under similarly outlined circumstances is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.