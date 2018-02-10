Firefighters hold their own winter games in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Winter Olympics have begun in South Korea, but some of New York’s heroes are also competing this weekend in the 13th annual Firefighter Winter Games.

The Firemen’s Association of New York brought some 300 volunteer firefighters from across the state to Cortland.

They dress in full turnout gear and compete in a variety of events at the Greek Peak Ski Resort and the SUNY Cortland campus arena.

They competed in events such as tubing, tug-o-war, hose race and broom ball.