Two new K-9 urban search and rescue teams welcomed in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two new disaster search K-9 teams were welcomed in New York on Friday.

The governor’s office says The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control Handler Brook Rowley and search dog Echo, and Handler Adam Leckonby and search dog Marley, join the State’s Urban Search and Rescue Team – New York Task Force 2, which includes members of state and local emergency response agencies.

New York Task Force 2 (NYTF-2) provides advanced rescue capabilities to disasters and emergencies involving collapsed buildings and structures, water rescue, rope rescue, trench rescue and confined space incidents. In life-threatening situations, disaster search K-9 teams provide an important life-saving search capability to rapidly locate survivors and improve the effectiveness of search and rescue operations.

“These new teams will strengthen our state’s search and rescue capabilities to find individuals who become lost or trapped in rubble and debris following a disaster. Each team will continue their training in New York to sharpen their mission-readiness and prepare for future deployments,” Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Roger L. Parrino, Sr. said.

Echo was discovered in a shelter in Tennessee and was transferred to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands where staff realized he could prove helpful as a working dog. They contacted OFPC and a team conducted an evaluation on Echo. He passed with flying colors and was soon on his way to California for formal training with the Search Dog Foundation.

Prior to arriving at the Foundation, Marley lived in Texas shelter where he faced possible euthanization. Fortunately, he was rescued by Ginger’s Pet Rescue and brought to Seattle, Washington. The Seattle shelter contacted the Foundation, who quickly realized Marley would make a great search dog.