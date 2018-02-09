Slideshow: Winter Game Opening Ceremonies

PHOTOS: PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
PHOTOS: PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony x
Latest Galleries
-
Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremonies
-
Stolen fire hydrant
-
Girl Scouts kickoff cookie season
-
Boys & Girls Club in Schenectady
-
Halloween Costumes
-
“Stratford 22” Reunion
-
Fire breaks out on Cottage Street in Troy
-
New York State Police helping in Puerto Rico
-
Deer enters Cooperstown Price Chopper
-
NEWS10 ABC Red Cross Telethon
PHOTOS: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators at Olympics
PHOTOS: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators at Olympics x
Latest Galleries
-
Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremonies
-
Stolen fire hydrant
-
Girl Scouts kickoff cookie season
-
Boys & Girls Club in Schenectady
-
Halloween Costumes
-
“Stratford 22” Reunion
-
Fire breaks out on Cottage Street in Troy
-
New York State Police helping in Puerto Rico
-
Deer enters Cooperstown Price Chopper
-
NEWS10 ABC Red Cross Telethon